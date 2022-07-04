Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) PT Lowered to $22.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.50 to $22.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $174.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,243.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

