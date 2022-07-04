Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DEA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 653,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 69,587 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 204,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 152,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 76,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

