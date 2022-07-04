Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) PT Lowered to $18.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.30.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

