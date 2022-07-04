Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Barclays

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.30.

DCT stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.50, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 33.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,887,000 after buying an additional 1,325,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,952,000 after purchasing an additional 465,629 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 57.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 780,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 285,710 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,206.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 256,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

