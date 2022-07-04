Don-key Price Tops $0.0119 (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Don-key has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a market cap of $740,020.93 and $17,955.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00030847 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00261661 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002412 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002600 BTC.
- Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000984 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000704 BTC.
Don-key Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “
Don-key Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
