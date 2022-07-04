Don-key Price Tops $0.0119 (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Don-key has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a market cap of $740,020.93 and $17,955.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00030847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00261661 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002412 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Don-key Profile

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,997,631 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

