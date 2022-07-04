Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Lowered to Sell at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Domino’s Pizza Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 310 ($3.80) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DMPZF opened at 4.90 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of 4.70 and a fifty-two week high of 6.22.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

