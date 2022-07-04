DOGGY Hits Market Cap of $1.21 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $227,457.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00166137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 73.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00781564 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00084124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016852 BTC.

DOGGY Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,041,626,241 coins.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

