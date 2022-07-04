Dogey-Inu Hits 24 Hour Volume of $516.00 (DINU)

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Dogey-Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dogey-Inu has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $516.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogey-Inu alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00165410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00778352 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00085674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016673 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Profile

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 948,973,298,724,912 coins and its circulating supply is 427,971,384,790,881 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Dogey-Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogey-Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogey-Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogey-Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogey-Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.