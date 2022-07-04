Dogecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $9.05 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0682 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.05 billion and approximately $308.38 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00029702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00263941 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002376 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

