DinoX (DNXC) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

DinoX (DNXC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. DinoX has a market capitalization of $787,113.89 and approximately $113,422.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoX coin can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DinoX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00166500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.52 or 0.00777133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00086169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016646 BTC.

About DinoX

DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DinoX Coin Trading

