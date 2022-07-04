Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 82,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 424,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $131.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.25%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.46.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

