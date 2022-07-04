DIGG Price Tops $3,284.78 on Major Exchanges (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,284.78 or 0.17224210 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $10,152.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00167008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.85 or 0.00780493 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00083701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016745 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.