Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target Increased to €164.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €160.00 ($170.21) to €164.00 ($174.47) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DBOEY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €180.00 ($191.49) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($193.62) to €173.00 ($184.04) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($196.81) to €193.00 ($205.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($208.62) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.76.

OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.2282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

