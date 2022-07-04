Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €193.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €193.00 ($205.32) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DB1. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($195.74) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($204.26) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($171.28) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($204.26) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €154.45 ($164.31) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €159.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €156.66. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion and a PE ratio of 21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a twelve month high of €169.55 ($180.37).

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

