Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $44.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.09.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $38.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $36.97 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

