Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

DCTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of DCTH opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.16). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 764.84% and a negative return on equity of 246.07%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at $156,321.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,424 shares in the company, valued at $144,177.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,400 shares of company stock worth $136,133. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the period. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

