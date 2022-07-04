DeGate Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $9.36 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00149909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.25 or 0.00809738 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00086016 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016498 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,329,672 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars.

