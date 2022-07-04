Defender Capital LLC. Boosts Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise makes up 1.6% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $15,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,345. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.29 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average of $120.14. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXON. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

