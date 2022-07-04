Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 46,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,034. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

