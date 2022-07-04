Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Update

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,000 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the May 31st total of 340,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,365.0 days.

DACHF remained flat at $$6.03 during trading on Monday. Daicel has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $6.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89.

Get Daicel alerts:

Daicel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and other raw materials for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements, including equol and konjac ceramide; chiral columns, chiral reagents, and analysis services for CPI; cellulose acetate for LCD optical and high-performance optical films; resist materials and solvents for electronic materials and semiconductors; and lens modules, silver nano inks, and organic semiconductor devices for use in sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.