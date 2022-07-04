CyberMiles (CMT) Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $62,627.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00030742 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,101.43 or 0.99925682 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00262065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00024812 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00041796 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002581 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.