CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 3,356 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 144,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 77,781 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 525,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 98,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 211,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,449. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.60. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $60.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.