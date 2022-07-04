CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $52.22.

