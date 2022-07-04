CVA Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 64,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

VUSB traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 41,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,770. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.52. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.