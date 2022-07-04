Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,269,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cummins by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,604,000 after buying an additional 264,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after buying an additional 244,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,745. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.54. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.33.

Cummins Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.