Critical Survey: VK (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) and Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF)

Melco International Development and VK are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Melco International Development and VK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melco International Development $1.73 billion 0.72 -$817.21 million N/A N/A VK $1.39 billion 0.16 -$288.71 million ($1.02) -0.88

VK has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Melco International Development.

Volatility and Risk

Melco International Development has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VK has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Melco International Development and VK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melco International Development 0 1 1 0 2.50 VK 0 1 0 0 2.00

VK has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,896.34%. Given VK’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VK is more favorable than Melco International Development.

Profitability

This table compares Melco International Development and VK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melco International Development N/A N/A N/A VK N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Melco International Development beats VK on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts. It is also involved in the development and operation of integrated casino and entertainment resort, and related activities; and operation of satellite casinos. In addition, the company provides financing, management, and property investment services. Further, it operates electronic gaming machines. The company was formerly known as The Macao Electric Lighting Company, Limited and changed its name to Melco International Development Limited in 1988. Melco International Development Limited was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

VK Company Profile

VK Company Limited develops and operates a services ecosystem for online tasks in Russia and internationally. Its projects include social networks, games, education, goods and services, food and delivery, transport, productivity, devices, media projects and entertainment, content creation, social services, health, messengers, information and search, and ecosystem services. The company also provides marketing and advertising, technology, data and analytics, education, finances, and social projects solutions for businesses; and business digitizing solutions, which range from online promotion to cloud services. Its ecosystem enables users to communicate, play, sell, and buy goods and services; order food; find jobs and new employees; and receive professional training. The company was formerly known as Mail.ru Group Limited and changed its name to VK Company Limited in October 2021. VK Company Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

