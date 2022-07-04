Cowen Cuts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $160.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $179.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.24.

CVX stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.34.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

