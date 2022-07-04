Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$5.30 Price Target at Cormark

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$7.00 to C$5.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.72.

CJR.B stock opened at C$3.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.64. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$3.50 and a one year high of C$6.40. The stock has a market cap of C$716.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

