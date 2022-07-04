CoreCard (NYSE:INS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
INS stock opened at $40.15 on Thursday. CoreCard has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $54.58.
