Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.94

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.94 and last traded at C$4.97, with a volume of 65461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.13.

CTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.02.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.60.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.6481673 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

