ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Short Interest Up 25.4% in June

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ContraFect by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ContraFect by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 176,036 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in ContraFect by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 356,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 47,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 95,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

CFRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. WBB Securities upgraded shares of ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ CFRX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.54.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). On average, analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

