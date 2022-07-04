ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,059 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.98. The company had a trading volume of 261,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,745,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

