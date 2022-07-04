Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 13,001 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,001 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 174.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,281,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $80.63. 701,955 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average of $94.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.