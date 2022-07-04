Concorde Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

VLUE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.11. 890,346 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.22. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

