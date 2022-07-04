Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases 72,341 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC comprises 2.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.24. 41,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,612. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

