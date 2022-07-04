Concorde Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,490 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust comprises about 1.7% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STWD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.22. 157,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,716. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.46. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

