Concorde Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 2.6% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.25. 494,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,884,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

