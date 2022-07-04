Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,612 shares during the quarter. SLR Investment comprises about 1.3% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SLR Investment worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 115,661 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth $2,068,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after buying an additional 86,375 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 576,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 48,168 shares in the last quarter.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLRC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

SLR Investment Profile (Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.