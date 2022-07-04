Concorde Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.32. 769,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,999,152. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.26 and its 200-day moving average is $174.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

