Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 52,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of O traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.15. 121,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,111. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.70. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

