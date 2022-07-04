Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $49,604.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,196.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary L. Frontczak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.03 per share, for a total transaction of $37,030.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at $166,227.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMP opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.