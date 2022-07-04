Comparing Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) and Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) and Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Industrial Technologies has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Distribution Solutions Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Applied Industrial Technologies and Distribution Solutions Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Industrial Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Distribution Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $116.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.65%. Given Applied Industrial Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied Industrial Technologies is more favorable than Distribution Solutions Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Applied Industrial Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Applied Industrial Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Industrial Technologies and Distribution Solutions Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Industrial Technologies $3.24 billion 1.14 $144.76 million $6.08 15.75 Distribution Solutions Group $417.73 million 2.36 $9.41 million $1.57 32.36

Applied Industrial Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Distribution Solutions Group. Applied Industrial Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Distribution Solutions Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Industrial Technologies and Distribution Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Industrial Technologies 6.52% 23.58% 10.35% Distribution Solutions Group 3.42% 20.28% 10.69%

Summary

Applied Industrial Technologies beats Distribution Solutions Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Industrial Technologies (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment. It also operates fabricated rubber shops and service field crews that install, modify, and repair conveyor belts and rubber linings, as well as offer hose assemblies. In addition, the company provides equipment repair and technical support services. It distributes industrial products through a network of service centers. The company serves various industries, including agriculture and food processing, cement, chemicals and petrochemicals, fabricated metals, forest products, industrial machinery and equipment, life sciences, mining, oil and gas, primary metals, technology, transportation, and utilities, as well as to government entities. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Distribution Solutions Group (Get Rating)

Lawson Products, Inc. sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

