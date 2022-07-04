Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,416 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. State Street Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after buying an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.