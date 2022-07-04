Cogeco Communications Inc. Buys 4,900 Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 4,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$90.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$445,249.77. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at C$12,476,080.29.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 16,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$88.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,452,436.48.

On Friday, June 24th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 6,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$89.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$601,861.67.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 10,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$89.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$928,717.92.

On Monday, June 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 9,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$90.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$861,546.45.

On Friday, June 17th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 10,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$91.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$929,278.14.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 14,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$95.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,370,484.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 4,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$96.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$452,253.27.

On Friday, June 10th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$97.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$380,234.01.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$98.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$521,149.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 4,000 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$100.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$400,902.00.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock traded up C$0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$87.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,235. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$98.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of C$86.79 and a 1-year high of C$123.07.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$728.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$731.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.7499994 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. CIBC cut Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cogeco Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$114.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$124.83.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

