Cogeco Communications Inc. Buys 10,400 Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$89.30 per share, with a total value of C$928,717.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 112,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,019,437.56.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 16,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$88.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,452,436.48.

On Monday, June 27th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 4,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$90.87 per share, with a total value of C$445,249.77.

On Friday, June 24th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 6,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$89.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$601,861.67.

On Monday, June 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 9,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$90.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$861,546.45.

On Friday, June 17th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 10,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$91.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$929,278.14.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 14,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$95.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,370,484.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$96.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$452,253.27.

On Friday, June 10th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$97.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$380,234.01.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$98.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$521,149.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 4,000 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$100.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$400,902.00.

TSE CCA traded up C$0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$87.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$98.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$101.35. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$86.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.07. The stock has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$728.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$731.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.7499994 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$114.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$124.83.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

