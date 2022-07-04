Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) versus Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Head to Head Review

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) and Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloopen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Cloopen Group has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coro Global has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloopen Group N/A N/A N/A Coro Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Cloopen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloopen Group $117.65 million 1.45 -$75.43 million ($15.64) -0.07 Coro Global N/A N/A -$5.52 million ($0.18) -0.01

Coro Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cloopen Group. Cloopen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coro Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coro Global beats Cloopen Group on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloopen Group (Get Rating)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions. It serves a customer base consisting of enterprises of various industries, including internet, telecommunications, financial services, education, industrial manufacturing, and energy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Coro Global (Get Rating)

Coro Global Inc. develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments. The company was formerly known as Hash Labs Inc. and changed its name to Coro Global Inc. in January 2020. Coro Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Miami, Florida.

