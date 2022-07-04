Citigroup Boosts Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Price Target to $20.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $290.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,310.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.