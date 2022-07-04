Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 8,968,305 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 2,819,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$45.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25.

About Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. engages in refining landfill, and municipal and commercial waste into a renewable diesel in Canada. It uses landfill waste, tires, plastics, wood shavings, and paper products to produce renewable Kerosene, highway diesel, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp.

