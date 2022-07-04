Chonk (CHONK) Reaches Market Cap of $44,434.73

Chonk (CHONK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00005920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Chonk has a total market cap of $44,434.73 and approximately $133.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

