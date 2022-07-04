China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CJJD opened at $2.22 on Thursday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $11.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

